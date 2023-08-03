New Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Released

Alienware has recently unveiled its latest gaming computer, the Aurora R16 desktop. This updated version of their flagship computer features a new design and various improvements compared to its predecessor, the Aurora R15.

One noticeable change is the removal of the triangle shape that was present in the previous model. Instead, the Aurora R16 adopts the rectangular Legend 3 design, which was introduced with Alienware’s gaming laptops earlier this year. Despite the change in shape, the new desktop is actually 40 percent smaller than its predecessor while maintaining the same internal volume. This means that it still offers the same level of upgradability for users.

In addition to the design change, the Aurora R16 brings several improvements in performance. It boasts 20 percent lower acoustics, seven percent lower temperatures, and up to ten percent lower CPU usage compared to the Aurora R15. This is achieved through larger air intakes and exhausts, featuring a 54.5 percent larger open ratio.

The desktop also introduces the Alienware Command Center specifically for desktops. This software provides users with enhanced control and customization options for a seamless gaming experience.

Furthermore, the Aurora R16 includes two M.2 PCIe slots, offering up to 8TB of storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet for faster and more stable connectivity.

The Alienware Aurora R16 desktop is currently available for purchase at a price of $1,750. In the US and Canada, customers will have the option of the RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. European and Asian markets will also offer the RTX 3050 and RTX 4080 as additional graphics card options.

If you’ve been searching for a new gaming computer, now is a great opportunity to consider the new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop with its updated design and improved features.