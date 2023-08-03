Alienware Launches New Aurora R16 Desktop Gaming Computer

Alienware has introduced its latest gaming computer, the Aurora R16 desktop, offering gamers a new option in their search for the perfect machine. The Aurora R16 is an updated version of Alienware’s flagship computer, featuring a redesigned rectangular Legend 3 design, similar to the company’s gaming laptops.

Despite its smaller size, the Aurora R16 maintains the same internal volume as its predecessor, allowing for easy upgradability. It also boasts the debut of the Alienware Command Center for desktops, providing an enhanced user experience.

The new desktop offers several additional features compared to the Aurora R15. It delivers 20 percent lower acoustics, allowing for quieter gaming sessions. It also exhibits seven percent lower temperatures, ensuring improved thermal management. The Aurora R16 incorporates larger air intakes and exhausts, featuring a 54.5 percent larger open ratio, which aids in optimal airflow to keep the system cool.

In terms of storage, the Aurora R16 provides two M.2 PCIe slots, offering up to 8TB of storage capacity. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and boasts 2.5 Gbps ethernet for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

The Aurora R16 desktop is currently available for purchase at a price of $1,750. In the US and Canada, customers can choose between the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. The European and Asian markets will have the option of the RTX 3050 and RTX 4080.

With its updated design and enhanced features, Alienware’s Aurora R16 desktop aims to provide gamers with a powerful and customizable gaming experience.