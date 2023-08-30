Alfa Romeo Unveils Retro-inspired 33 Stradale Supercar

Alfa Romeo is making a grand comeback to the world of supercars with its latest creation, the 33 Stradale. This two-door beauty not only pays homage to the past but also serves as the Italian marque’s first foray into the world of electric vehicles.

True to its name, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will only see the production of 33 units, making it an exclusive and highly sought-after vehicle. The pricing has not been officially disclosed, but reports suggest that it starts at a staggering €3 million ($5 million).

The 33 Stradale received an overwhelming response from prospective buyers and all 33 units were sold out after the automaker showcased sketches of the car during the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. The vehicles will be meticulously crafted by Milanese coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

Customers of this rare supercar will have the opportunity to extensively customize their vehicles. However, all requests will need to be approved by an Alfa-run committee to ensure that the car’s history and iconicity are respected.

The 33 Stradale offers buyers a choice between two powerful drivetrains. They can opt for an “evolution” of the twin-turbo V6 engine found in the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models or a pure electric drivetrain.

The twin-turbo V6 variant, which displaces 3.0 liters, generates around 460kW of power and delivers it to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential. On the other hand, the pure electric drivetrain produces approximately 560kW and is paired with a battery pack that provides a range of 450km under the WLTP standard.

Both drivetrains are capable of achieving a top speed of 333km/h and an impressive 0-100km/h time of under 3.0 seconds.

In terms of design, the 33 Stradale features a modern carbon-fiber monocoque combined with an aluminum H-frame chassis to ensure maximum rigidity and minimal weight. The suspension setup consists of double-arm suspension with active shocks at both ends. Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas has been enlisted to provide support in tuning the car’s handling.

The supercar offers two drive modes: the road-oriented Strada and the track-focused Pista. The Pista mode includes firmer suspension, more sensitive controls, and faster gear shifts for an exhilarating driving experience. To ensure optimal stopping power, the 33 Stradale is equipped with a brake-by-wire system featuring carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.

Inside the cabin, the 33 Stradale boasts a minimalist interior design inspired by airplane cockpits. The steering wheel does not have any buttons on the spokes, with most of the car’s controls positioned in the center console or roof headlining. The seats are wrapped in Poltrona Frau leather, while the rest of the interior is adorned with aluminum, carbon-fiber, leather, or faux suede. Different trim options, such as aluminum or carbon-fiber, are available depending on the customer’s preference.

Although there is no large touchscreen infotainment system, Alfa Romeo has installed a seven-speaker sound system in the car to cater to the driver’s audio needs.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a blend of retro design elements and modern engineering, making it a remarkable addition to the supercar world. Its limited production and customization options only add to its exclusivity and desirability.

