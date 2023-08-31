Alfa Romeo Commits to All-Electric Future, Production of 33 Stradale to Begin Next Year

Alfa Romeo has confirmed its commitment to an all-electric future, with every vehicle launched from 2024 onwards being electric. Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo Senior VP and Head of North American Operations, made this statement during an interview with Motor1.com. The announcement comes amidst the production of the iconic Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which will be available in both twin-turbocharged V6 and fully electric versions.

Production of the 33 Stradale is set to begin on June 24th next year to commemorate Alfa Romeo’s 114th anniversary, with deliveries expected in December 2024. However, this limited-production supercar marks the end of an era for the Italian brand, with only 33 units being produced, each unique in its own way. The 33 Stradale draws inspiration from the classic 33 Stradale from the late 1960s, and it shares an aluminum H frame with the Maserati MC20.

Alfa Romeo was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response from potential buyers who expressed interest in the 33 Stradale, even before knowing the details of the vehicle. While the price hasn’t been officially disclosed, it is rumored that buyers paid upwards of $2.8 million to secure one of these exclusive models.

The 33 Stradale will serve as a halo car for Alfa Romeo’s lineup, showcasing the brand’s heritage and character. With the success of the Giulia, Stelvio, and the upcoming Tonale, Alfa Romeo aims to demonstrate to its customers that purchasing any of their vehicles means being part of a rich and prestigious legacy.

As Alfa Romeo embraces an all-electric future, the 33 Stradale represents the last supercar built by the brand with an internal combustion engine. This move aligns with the industry-wide push towards electric vehicles and signals Alfa Romeo’s dedication to sustainable mobility.

