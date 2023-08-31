JBL Authentics Speakers: Simultaneous Usage of Google Assistant and Alexa

JBL has recently released its new Authentics speaker range, which boasts retro-inspired design and high-quality sound. However, what sets these speakers apart is their ability to run Google Assistant and Alexa simultaneously, allowing both voice assistants to listen and respond to commands. This is a significant advancement in the smart speaker market, as previous models only allowed for one voice assistant to be active at a time.

The JBL Authentics lineup includes three models: the smaller and less powerful Authentics 200, the bigger and more powerful Authentics 500 with an active subwoofer, and the middle child, Authentics 300, which is battery-powered and portable. The Authentics 300 is the highlight of the range, offering a balance of size, power, and price.

During a demonstration of the JBL Authentics 300, it was observed that Alexa and Google Assistant work well together for general voice commands. However, issues arose when more specific commands related to the content being played were given. The voice assistants didn’t always respond as expected, requiring some trial and error to achieve synchronization. Nonetheless, this experience mirrors the learning process of interacting with a voice assistant and understanding their capabilities.

In addition to the dual voice assistant feature, the Authentics speakers offer EQ controls, a programmable “moment” button, and support for various streaming services and multi-room systems. The retro design of the speakers, including the front grill texture reminiscent of classic JBL speakers, adds a nostalgic touch.

This release marks an important milestone in the smart speaker market, offering users the convenience of multiple voice assistants simultaneously. With JBL’s innovative approach, other manufacturers may follow suit and introduce similar features in their future releases.

Author: Jon Porter

Article: After JBL announced its new lineup of Authentics speakers at IFA 2023, we put the two built-in voice assistants that promise simultaneous usage to the test.