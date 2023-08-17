CityLife

Alan Wake 2 Release Date Delayed by 10 Days

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Remedy Entertainment has announced that the highly anticipated sequel to the adventure horror game, Alan Wake 2, has been delayed by 10 days. Originally set to release on October 17, the game will now launch on October 27.

The delay is intended to provide gamers with some breathing room, considering the numerous game releases scheduled for October. Remedy Entertainment expressed their hopes that the shift in dates would allow players to fully enjoy their favorite games in what is expected to be a busy month.

October is indeed packed with highly anticipated releases, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Forza Motorsport, Lords of the Fallen, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. These are just a few of the major titles, as there are also several smaller games set to launch during the month.

Remedy Entertainment likely wants to avoid competing directly with other big releases such as Lords of the Fallen, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which are likely to dominate players’ attention. Additionally, the new release date of October 27 aligns Alan Wake 2 with the Halloween season, which seems fitting for a horror game.

The upcoming horror adventure is set to make an appearance at Gamescom, with a showcase during Opening Night Live on August 23. Fans are eager to see what Remedy Entertainment has in store for them with Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 27.

