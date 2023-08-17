Alan Wake 2 Delayed to October 27

The release date for Alan Wake 2 has been pushed back from October 17 to October 27, according to a press release by developer Remedy Entertainment. While no specific reason for the delay is mentioned, it is suggested that the change was made to provide more space for gamers to enjoy other titles launching in October.

Originally slated to release just three days before the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, Alan Wake 2 will now launch a week later, allowing players some breathing room to fully experience all of these games.

Set 13 years after the events of the original game, Alan Wake 2 follows two protagonists: the titular author and FBI agent Saga Anderson. As Saga investigates a murder case in the Pacific Northwest, Alan remains trapped in The Dark Place, a nightmarish realm he entered in the first game. Players can switch between both characters and choose how much of their stories to explore.

Remedy has described the sequel as a pure survival horror title, emphasizing the tense and frightening atmosphere. For a glimpse of the gameplay featuring Saga Anderson, you can check out the preview from Summer Game Fest.

Alan Wake 2 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.