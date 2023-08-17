Alan Wake 2 Release Date Delayed

Epic Games and Remedy Entertainment have announced a delay to the release of the hotly anticipated survival horror sequel, Alan Wake 2. The game was initially planned to launch on October 17th but has now been moved to October 27th, 2023.

The decision to delay the release of Alan Wake 2 was made to provide “more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games” as there are a number of high profile games targeting the month of October. Games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are all set to arrive within weeks of each other. The original release date would have placed Alan Wake 2 right in the middle of these games, with the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 posing as a major competition. By moving the release date to the tail end of October, the schedule is quieter, giving Alan Wake 2 a better chance to shine.

Fans of Alan Wake can look forward to seeing more of the game very soon, as it has been confirmed to make an appearance during the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation. This will provide an opportunity for players to get a closer look at the highly anticipated sequel and get a taste of what’s in store.

The delay in the release date may affect the excitement surrounding Alan Wake 2 for some fans, but it also allows more time for anticipation and builds up the hype. Gamers can now mark their calendars for October 27th, 2023, as they eagerly await the release of this long-awaited survival horror sequel.