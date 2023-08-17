Remedy Announces Delay for Alan Wake 2

Remedy, the game development studio, has announced that the highly anticipated Alan Wake 2 will face a 10-day delay. Originally scheduled for release on October 17, the game will now launch on October 27.

In their statement, Remedy explained that the decision was made to provide players with more space to enjoy the various game launches happening in the month of October. Acknowledging that it’s an incredible month for game releases, Remedy hopes that this adjustment will allow everyone to fully engage with their favorite games.

The timing of the delay is significant, as it avoids a clash with the release of Insomniac’s highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive, Spider-Man 2. Remedy experienced a similar situation back in 2010 when the first Alan Wake game faced lower sales due to launching alongside Rockstar’s massively successful Red Dead Redemption.

October 2023 is brimming with other notable game releases as well, including Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and potentially Sega’s Sonic Stadium.

During IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, the Remedy team discussed how Alan Wake 2 draws inspiration from True Detective, Hereditary, and David Lynch. In this upcoming survival horror sequel, players will have the opportunity to control two characters: Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson.

In May, Remedy faced criticism when they revealed that Alan Wake 2 would only be available as a digital release across all platforms. Their explanation for this decision included the fact that many players have shifted towards digital-only options and that releasing a disc version would increase the game’s price. Additionally, Remedy wanted to ensure a seamless experience without the need for additional downloads.

With these updates and adjustments, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of Alan Wake 2 on October 27.