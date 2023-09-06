Oxford Public Library Awarded Funding for Digital Literacy Workshops

The Oxford Public Library has been selected as one of 215 public libraries across the country to receive funding from the Public Library Association (PLA) for conducting digital literacy workshops using the new DigitalLearn.org resources. This initiative, known as the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, is supported by AT&T and aims to provide support to libraries of all sizes in helping their patrons build technology-related skills and confidence.

Digital literacy is defined as the ability to use and navigate digital technologies effectively. As technology continues to play an increasingly prominent role in everyday life, it is crucial for individuals to be equipped with the necessary digital skills. The DigitalLearn.org resources used in the workshops are designed to provide participants with the knowledge and tools needed to become more digitally literate.

The funding provided by the PLA will enable the Oxford Public Library to offer these digital literacy workshops to individuals in the community. By increasing the digital literacy levels of community members, the library aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone has equal access and opportunity in the digital age.

Through these workshops, participants will learn various digital skills such as using email, navigating the internet, and utilizing online resources. The goal is to empower individuals to confidently navigate the digital world and take advantage of the numerous opportunities it presents.

This partnership between the Oxford Public Library and the PLA, with support from AT&T, highlights the recognition of the importance of digital literacy and the commitment to provide resources and support to promote it. By investing in digital literacy workshops, the library is actively working towards creating a more digitally inclusive community.

