A Calhoun County Corrections Officer in Alabama Arrested for Stealing Pokémon Cards

A corrections officer in Calhoun County, Alabama was recently arrested and fired for allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from a Walmart while on duty. The incident took place at a Walmart in Oxford last Saturday night. Officer Josh Hardy, who was still in uniform, was seen by the store’s loss prevention employees opening multiple packs of Pokémon cards, placing them in his pockets, and attempting to leave without paying. When confronted, Hardy fled the scene on foot.

The Oxford Police were notified, and a search for Hardy ensued. He was eventually located at a local restaurant and charged with theft. Hardy was then placed in the Oxford County Jail. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed disappointment in this incident, stating that Hardy’s actions have tarnished the agency’s image.

This incident highlights the risks some individuals are willing to take to obtain high-demand trading cards. In recent years, there have been similar incidents involving theft of Pokémon and other franchise trading cards. In March 2021, a man in Tokyo used a rope to descend from a six-story building and stole approximately $10,000 worth of Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards. In Georgia, a man misused COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a rare Charizard card and was sent to prison for his actions. Another thief broke into a gaming store in Minnesota and stole $250,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise, including sealed booster boxes of cards. Additionally, thieves recently stole $300,000 worth of Magic: The Gathering trading cards from Gen Con.

It is clear that the value and demand for trading cards have led to criminal activities. Notably, rapper Post Malone purchased a special edition Lord of the Rings card from Magic: The Gathering for $2 million earlier this month due to its unique Elvish printing.

This incident involving Officer Josh Hardy should serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding ethical conduct for law enforcement personnel. Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his commitment to transparency and accountability within his agency.