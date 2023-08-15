Bike Stolen, But Recovered with Hidden AirTag in the Netherlands

A woman in Utrecht, Netherlands, was able to recover her stolen bike thanks to a hidden AirTag. Bike thefts have become increasingly common in the city, prompting Beatriz Spaltemberg and her husband, William Lacerda, to place an AirTag on each of their bikes. However, despite their precautions, Spaltemberg’s bike was stolen when she left it outside a gym and mistakenly left the key there.

Using the Find My app, Spaltemberg was able to track her bike’s location almost in real time. The couple contacted the police, who accompanied them to the location shown on the app. There, they found the stolen bike locked to a lamppost. The Precision Finding feature on the AirTag was used to confirm that it belonged to Spaltemberg. Although the thief was not present, the police are reviewing footage from street cameras to identify the culprit.

According to Lacerda, the entire incident took about an hour and a half. He expressed gratitude that they had an AirTag on the bike, as bike thefts are common in the area. Typically, the police only file a report for such incidents. Lacerda noted that their AirTag was well-hidden, which likely prevented the thief from suspecting anything.

The AirTag has proven useful in various instances. Earlier this year, it assisted investigators in locating over $1 million in stolen cash from an armored truck. Additionally, it has helped travelers retrieve lost luggage and even aided a restaurant owner in finding a stolen mascot.

AirTag utilizes the Find My network by leveraging connected Apple devices worldwide to relay the item’s current location to the owner. Each AirTag in the United States is priced at $29.

