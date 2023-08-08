The Price of AirPods Pro Drops Ahead of Possible New Release from Apple

The price of Apple’s AirPods Pro has seen a significant drop as speculation surrounding a new release from Apple continues to increase. Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart have slashed prices on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), now available for $199 instead of the original $249 price tag.

According to rumors circulating in the tech industry, Apple may be preparing to launch a more affordable version of AirPods in 2023-2024. This information comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects the new AirPods to be priced at $99.

Apple initially released the AirPods Pro in October 2019, followed by the second generation in September 2022. In addition to the Pro version, Apple also offers standard AirPods and AirPods Max headphones.

While Apple has not made any public announcements regarding the possible release of new AirPods, now might be a good time for consumers to seize the opportunity and make a purchase. The Apple AirPods Pro can be found at discounted prices on Amazon and Walmart.

In addition to the AirPods Pro, both Amazon and Walmart are offering discounts on various Apple products. These include the Apple iPad (9th Gen) priced at $279 instead of $329, the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop for $750 instead of $999, the Apple Watch Series 8 priced at $329 instead of $399, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $89 instead of $99, and the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for $89 instead of $129.

For more discounted Apple products, shoppers can explore deals on Amazon and Walmart.

