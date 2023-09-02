AI Making Waves in India: Updates and Innovations

This article provides a summary of the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. From Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) to Amazon’s generative AI tool SahAI, various companies are leveraging AI to drive innovation and improve user experiences.

Google introduced the SGE earlier this year, offering AI-powered search results and ad placements. Currently available to a limited number of users in the US, Google plans to expand its support for Indian regional languages soon.

Amazon India is also utilizing AI to support small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its generative AI tool SahAI, Amazon aims to assist businesses with product backend operations. This tool is currently in the testing phase and is expected to facilitate the entry of new enterprises into the market.

Jio Platforms, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, has declared its commitment to democratizing AI in India. Chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasizes the importance of AI innovation for India’s global competitiveness.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has implemented AI in Terminal 2 to enhance luggage and queue management. AI systems help track lost luggage and monitor passenger lines, improving efficiency and customer experience.

In the field of drone racing, researchers at the University of Zurich have developed the Swift AI algorithm, which outperformed human pilots in a contest. This AI-driven algorithm demonstrated exceptional speed and control, setting records and highlighting the capabilities of AI in the aviation industry.

Additionally, Google has introduced a watermark tool to recognize AI-generated images. This tool, called SynthID, helps identify images created using AI technology. Currently available to a select group of beta testers, Google plans to expand its usage in the future.

Baidu, the Chinese internet giant, has also made strides in AI with the launch of its chatbot, Ernie Bot. This chatbot can assist with various tasks, such as writing market analyses and summarizing papers. Ernie Bot is now available for download from app stores and the Baidu website.

These developments highlight the growing impact of AI in India and its potential to transform industries and improve everyday experiences.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Source Title 1]

– Source 2: [Source Title 2]

– Source 3: [Source Title 3]

– Source 4: [Source Title 4]

– Source 5: [Source Title 5]

– Source 6: [Source Title 6]