New AI Discovery Speeds Up Antibiotic Development Process

A team of researchers at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University has made a breakthrough in the field of drug discovery, using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify a new class of antibiotic candidates. By employing a deep-learning AI model, the team was able to quickly screen millions of compounds and unearth potential antibiotics that could combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Traditionally, the process of discovering a new antibiotic takes around 12 years, with an additional three to six years to find clinical candidates. However, with the help of AI, this research can now be significantly accelerated. “In my and my colleagues’ own work, for example, we can discover in a matter of hours thousands or hundreds of thousands of preclinical candidates instead of having to wait three to six years,” explained César de la Fuente, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

While AI has the potential to speed up the drug discovery process, it is important to note that new antibiotic candidates still need to undergo rigorous testing and regulatory approvals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires comprehensive toxicity and investigational studies before any clinical trials can begin.

Unlike most AI models, which are often seen as “black boxes” with little transparency into their decision-making process, the researchers at Collins Lab implemented elements of “explainable AI” into their work. This approach aims to provide clear explanations for the decisions made by AI systems, enhancing transparency, trust, and ethical considerations.

The impact of AI on medical research and healthcare is significant. Integrating AI into drug discovery not only improves speed and efficiency but also fundamentally changes our approach to medical research. AI enables a deeper understanding of drug interactions and has the potential to uncover new treatment methods, enhance disease prevention strategies, and personalize patient care.

Sources: Broad Institute, University of Pennsylvania