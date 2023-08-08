CityLife

Researchers Claim AI-Based Side Channel Attack Can Interpret Remote Keystrokes

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Researchers from the UK claim to have achieved a high level of accuracy in interpreting remote keystrokes through an AI-backed side channel attack. By recording keystrokes and training a deep learning model, the researchers achieved upwards of 90% accuracy based on the sound profiles of individual keys. They argue that machine learning, microphones, and video calls present a greater threat to keyboards than ever before.

The researchers note that laptops are particularly vulnerable to having their keyboards recorded in quieter public areas such as coffee shops, libraries, or offices. Most laptops have uniform, non-modular keyboards with similar acoustic profiles across different models.

Previous attempts at keylogging VoIP calls without physical access to the subject achieved accuracy rates of 91.7% in Skype calls in 2017 and 74.3% in VoIP calls in 2018. By combining the output of keystroke interpretations with a hidden Markov model (HMM), which predicts more likely next-letter outcomes, the accuracy of a prior side channel study increased from 72% to 95%. However, this attack was on dot-matrix printers.

The researchers believe their study is the first to utilize recent advancements in neural network technology, including self-attention layers, to conduct an audio side channel attack.

The implications of this research are a cause for concern. It highlights the potential risks associated with remote keyboard usage during video calls. As the use of video calls continues to grow, individuals and organizations should be aware of this security vulnerability and take appropriate measures to protect sensitive information.

