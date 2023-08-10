NVIDIA Releases AI Workbench Toolkit for Simplified Development of Generative AI Models

NVIDIA has launched the “AI Workbench” toolkit, aiming to streamline the creation and customization of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The toolkit, intended for developers, eliminates the complexity associated with starting an enterprise AI project. By leveraging the AI Workbench, developers can easily customize and implement generative AI models, utilizing open-source resources such as GitHub, Hugging Face, and NVIDIA NGC.

The AI Workbench toolkit allows users to quickly create, test, and modify AI models on their computers. With just a few clicks, developers can customize and run generative AI models, eliminating time-consuming and complex processes. Manuvir Das, the Vice President of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, highlighted the significance of this toolkit, stating that enterprises worldwide are striving to identify suitable infrastructure and develop generative AI models and applications.

NVIDIA has gained prominence in the AI industry, primarily due to its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are instrumental in training large language models that power AI software like ChatGPT. The company’s headquarters are based in Santa Clara, California.

Additionally, NVIDIA recently announced an updated version of the Grace Hopper Superchip. This new iteration demonstrates significant enhancements, tripling the memory capacity and bandwidth compared to the previous model. These advancements in technology are promising for the continued development and expansion of AI applications.

The release of the AI Workbench toolkit is expected to facilitate the creation of AI-based applications, which are increasingly vital in modern business practices. Small businesses are especially benefiting from the simplified path provided by NVIDIA AI Workbench, enabling cross-organizational teams to leverage AI effectively.

Overall, NVIDIA’s AI Workbench toolkit holds great promise in empowering developers to navigate and capitalize on the capabilities of generative AI models for various business and industry applications.