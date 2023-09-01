Activision Introduces Real-Time AI-Powered Voice Chat Moderation for Call of Duty

Activision has announced that it will be implementing real-time AI-powered voice chat moderation in the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The company is partnering with Modulate to leverage their technology called ToxMod, which uses artificial intelligence to identify and take action against hate speech, bullying, harassment, and discrimination within the game.

Toxic online behavior is a widespread issue across the gaming industry, and the scale of the problem has been heightened for Call of Duty due to its massive player base. In response, Activision is turning to machine learning technology to help automate the solution. ToxMod is an AI-powered voice moderation system specifically designed to identify and address “harmful language” that violates the game’s code of conduct.

The new AI moderation system aims to supplement Call of Duty’s existing anti-toxicity measures, which include text filtering in multiple languages and an in-game player-reporting system. Activision reveals that their previous efforts have resulted in sanctions for over 1 million accounts that violated the code of conduct, and 20 percent of those who received a first warning did not repeat their offense. This suggests that clear feedback is effective in moderating player behavior.

While real-time voice moderation is a significant advancement in combatting disruptive behavior in games, the effectiveness of AI detection systems can be inconsistent, particularly with non-native English speakers. Variations in audio quality, regional accents, and multiple languages pose challenges for voice detection systems to function flawlessly. Activision acknowledges this and ensures that a human will still be involved in enforcing actions.

The new moderation system is currently undergoing beta testing in North America, focusing on the existing Call of Duty games, Modern Warfare II and Warzone. The full rollout of the technology, excluding Asia, is planned to coincide with the launch of Modern Warfare III. Initially, the system will be available in English, with additional languages to be added over time.

It is important to note that players cannot opt out of AI voice moderation. However, Activision does provide an option for players who do not wish to be subject to moderation by disabling in-game voice chat through the settings menu.

Sources:

– Activision announcement

– FAQ on Activision’s website