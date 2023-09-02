AI Develops the Ability to Predict Smells Based on Molecular Structures

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the field of olfaction by developing a tool that can predict the odor profile of a molecule solely based on its structure. Published in Science, the research employs machine learning to create an “odor map” that accurately predicts the smell of molecules. This innovation is expected to be valuable for synthetic chemists in the food and fragrance industries, as it can identify molecules that have different structures but smell the same, as well as molecules that have similar structures but have completely different scents.

The development of this modeling tool addresses a fundamental challenge in olfaction research. While vision and hearing research have tools to measure and assess wavelength and frequency, respectively, there has been no equivalent way to measure or predict the odor of a molecule based on its molecular structure. Previous models of olfaction often failed to account for exceptions where the odor and structure did not align.

The newly developed AI-generated model, known as the Principal Odor Map (POM), overcomes these limitations by correctly predicting the odor of these exceptions. By creating an odor map that encompasses a wide range of unrelated molecules, this tool opens up new opportunities for researchers in the food and fragrance industries to explore an untapped source of potential odorants.

The research was a collaborative effort involving the University of Reading, the Monell Chemical Senses Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Arizona State University, and Osmo, a company that originated from Google’s machine learning lab. Gas chromatography was used to test the AI model’s predictions by verifying the purity of the compounds used. The AI’s ability to predict the smell of novel compounds matched the average scent scores of a panel of humans, demonstrating its potential as a valuable tool for synthetic chemistry.

This breakthrough development presents exciting possibilities for the creation of more sustainable flavors and fragrances, as well as the screening of a large number of molecules for aroma, similar to the approach used in the pharmaceutical industry to develop new medicines.

Science article: Brian K. Lee et al, A principal odor map unifies diverse tasks in olfactory perception, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.ade4401

