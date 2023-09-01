Artificial Intelligence Takes Over Drone Racing: Swift AI Defeats Human World Champions

In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers at the University of Zurich have created an AI system called Swift that has beaten three human world champions in drone racing. Swift AI also clocked the fastest lap on record, solidifying AI’s dominance in yet another sport. The team’s findings were published in a study in the journal Nature.

Swift AI achieved this feat by utilizing a technique called deep reinforcement learning. The AI system won 15 out of 25 races against the current world champions, marking the first time that AI has outperformed humans in a real physical sport. Elia Kaufmann, one of the researchers involved in developing Swift, expressed how this result could potentially revolutionize various industries. However, the defeat did come as a disappointment to Thomas Bitmatta, one of the three human champions, who jokingly stated that he did not want anything to be faster than him.

The researchers from the university’s robotics and perception group explained the workings of Swift AI in a video. Swift AI uses a technique called visual-inertial odometry (VIO) to estimate its position, velocity, and orientation. It is also worth noting that AI does not tire like humans, giving it an additional advantage.

The team emphasized that this accomplishment is a milestone for mobile robotics and machine intelligence. They believe that these advancements will inspire the use of learning-based hybrid solutions in other physical systems. However, experts, including Dr. Elliot Winter, a senior lecturer at Newcastle Law School, advise caution when deploying AI, particularly in military contexts. They caution against assuming that AI can be easily integrated into critical processes like target selection in military drones or autonomous weapons systems.

Overall, the victory of Swift AI in drone racing showcases the growing dominance of artificial intelligence in various sports. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize industries and inspire further innovation in the field of mobile robotics and machine intelligence.

