Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Anguilla’s “.ai” Domain Brings $30 Million Revenue Boost to Island Territory

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Anguilla, a small British island territory in the Caribbean, is expected to generate up to $30 million in revenue this year from its “.ai” domain name, according to a Bloomberg report. The increasing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has made the country’s top-level domain particularly attractive to tech companies. This revenue boost is a significant gain for Anguilla’s economy, which heavily relies on tourism and has been impacted by the pandemic.

While $30 million may not seem like a lot compared to the massive amounts invested in AI, this is a significant sum for Anguilla, considering its small size with a land area of only 35 square miles and a population of 15,753. The revenue is generated through registrars like GoDaddy, who pay Anguilla a fixed price of $140 for a two-year registration. Due to the high demand, the prices for “.ai” domains are increasing.

Anguilla’s “.ai” domain registrations received a significant boost with the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year. The hype surrounding AI and increased investments in the field resulted in a doubling of “.ai” registrations in the past year. Vince Cate, the manager of the “.ai” domain for Anguilla, mentioned that since November 30, 2021, there has been a noticeable change in activity.

Anguilla has been responsible for assigning web addresses with the “.ai” domain since 1995. Country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), like “.us” for the United States, were initially intended to give nations a distinct online presence. However, some ccTLDs, including “.ai,” have taken on additional meanings and broader uses. This has resulted in high-profile AI startups choosing web addresses ending in “.ai,” leading to a significant revenue stream for the island.

Although some experts predict a potential decline in the AI market and its impact on the demand for “.ai” domains, Anguilla has already experienced a significant economic boost. The revenue from “.ai” domain registrations is estimated to account for a notable percentage of the territory’s gross domestic product ($300 million in 2021). Anguilla serves as an example of how even a small Caribbean island can benefit from the global tech boom.

Definitions:
– ccTLDs: Country code top-level domains are specific domain extensions assigned to countries or territories (e.g., .us for the United States, .uk for the United Kingdom).
– AI: Artificial intelligence refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that can perform tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence.

Sources:
– Bloomberg: ” “.ai” domain boosts Anguilla’s budget by $30m”
– Getty Images

