The public’s fears about new AI technology are unfounded, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku. In an interview with CNN, he stated that chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT will actually have positive impacts on society and productivity. Kaku believes that people’s focus on the negative implications of these programs is driven by fear, even though they are essentially “glorified tape recorders” that splice together snippets of information from the web. However, he emphasizes that chatbots are unable to distinguish between true and false information; that task still requires human input.

Kaku explains that humanity is currently in the second stage of computer evolution. The first stage was the analog stage, where computation was done using physical objects like sticks, stones, and levers. The second stage, which began around World War II, involved electricity-powered transistors and the development of microchips. Today’s digital landscape is built on binary notation composed of zeros and ones.

However, Kaku believes that the next stage of technology will be in the quantum realm. Quantum computing utilizes the various states of particles like electrons to significantly enhance a computer’s processing power. Rather than relying on binary states, quantum computers use the multiple states of vibrating waves, enabling them to solve problems much faster than traditional computers.

Tech giants like IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are currently developing their own quantum computers. They have also granted access to their technology through the cloud to various companies, which can benefit from quantum computing in areas such as risk analysis, supply chain logistics, and machine learning.

Kaku also points out that beyond business applications, quantum computing could revolutionize healthcare. Diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s operate at the molecular level, and understanding the language of nature, which involves molecules and quantum electrons, is crucial in finding cures and treatments for these diseases.