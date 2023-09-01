AI-Powered Drone Beats Professional Racers at Their Own Game

A team of researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) powered drone that has outperformed professional drone racers in a series of races. The AI drone, called Swift, achieved 15 victories in 25 races against some of the best drone pilots in the world. It also clocked the fastest lap, navigating obstacles at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph).

The AI drone uses an onboard computer, a single camera, and an inertial sensor to navigate the racetrack. It relies on real-time data collected by the camera to localize itself in space and detect the gates along the racetrack. An artificial neural network processes this information and chooses the best action to complete the circuit as quickly as possible.

Unlike previous autonomous drones, Swift does not require an external position-tracking system to navigate the racetrack. It reacts in real time to the data collected by its onboard camera, similar to how human racers use a first-person-view headset linked to a camera on their drone. This makes Swift more adaptable and able to react to changing conditions during a race.

The team of researchers trained Swift in a simulated environment before refining its performance through real flights. The AI drone was pitted against professional racers, including the 2019 Drone Racing League champion and the 2019 MultiGP Drone Racing champion. The racetrack consisted of seven square gates that had to be passed in the correct order to complete a lap.

The researchers believe that their AI-powered drone has practical applications beyond racing. By flying at high speeds, the autonomous machine becomes more efficient and can be used for tasks such as search-and-rescue missions, forest monitoring, and even space exploration. Their research demonstrates that AI can excel in physical sports, which are more challenging due to their unpredictability compared to board or video games.

Swift’s achievement in drone racing is believed to be a world’s first, further showcasing the capabilities of AI in various domains.

