CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Strange Video Appears on Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Strange Video Appears on Snapchat’s AI Chatbot

Users of Snapchat were surprised when the My AI chatbot posted a one-second video showing a wall and a ceiling. This was unusual since the chatbot had never shared a video before. When users asked about it, the chatbot remained silent.

“My AI” is a chatbot within the Snapchat app that uses OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) technology. It simulates conversation with users and suggests Snapchat features. Many people were taken aback when My AI unexpectedly shared a two-toned video as a “story”. The video’s mysterious nature made users speculate about its origin, although it was likely just a technical glitch.

Concerned users took to social media to voice their unease. It remains unclear why the chatbot posted the video, as Snapchat has not provided an explanation. A Snap spokesperson mentioned that the My AI bot had experienced an outage, but this does not explain the video’s unexpected appearance.

The My AI chatbot has limited capabilities and does not possess human-like thoughts or emotions, despite its ability to mimic them effectively. However, there is a concern regarding its potential to generate inaccurate information. Despite this, Snapchat has introduced the feature to millions of users worldwide.

Due to the video resembling a wall and a ceiling, some users speculated that the chatbot was spying on them. The similarity to their own surroundings startled them. Yet, the realization that every user received the same video brought relief to those who were initially alarmed.

It is important to understand the limitations and idiosyncrasies of technology when interpreting unexpected phenomena. In this case, the glitch in the AI chatbot caused confusion and anxiety for some users. Nonetheless, the incident served as a reminder that shared experiences can alleviate individual fears and concerns.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

An Alabama Corrections Officer Arrested and Fired for Pokémon Card Theft

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Google Pixel Watch Sport Band: A Closer Look and Possible Release Date

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Ford 300: Boosting Power with Performance Parts

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Google Upgrades Search Engine with Generative AI Capabilities

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Breakthrough in Photon Manipulation for Technological Advancements

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Cisco Systems CEO Highlights Market Share Wins and AI Opportunities

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

AI-Powered Funds: A Game-Changer in Investing?

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments