Users of Snapchat were surprised when the My AI chatbot posted a one-second video showing a wall and a ceiling. This was unusual since the chatbot had never shared a video before. When users asked about it, the chatbot remained silent.

“My AI” is a chatbot within the Snapchat app that uses OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) technology. It simulates conversation with users and suggests Snapchat features. Many people were taken aback when My AI unexpectedly shared a two-toned video as a “story”. The video’s mysterious nature made users speculate about its origin, although it was likely just a technical glitch.

Concerned users took to social media to voice their unease. It remains unclear why the chatbot posted the video, as Snapchat has not provided an explanation. A Snap spokesperson mentioned that the My AI bot had experienced an outage, but this does not explain the video’s unexpected appearance.

The My AI chatbot has limited capabilities and does not possess human-like thoughts or emotions, despite its ability to mimic them effectively. However, there is a concern regarding its potential to generate inaccurate information. Despite this, Snapchat has introduced the feature to millions of users worldwide.

Due to the video resembling a wall and a ceiling, some users speculated that the chatbot was spying on them. The similarity to their own surroundings startled them. Yet, the realization that every user received the same video brought relief to those who were initially alarmed.

It is important to understand the limitations and idiosyncrasies of technology when interpreting unexpected phenomena. In this case, the glitch in the AI chatbot caused confusion and anxiety for some users. Nonetheless, the incident served as a reminder that shared experiences can alleviate individual fears and concerns.