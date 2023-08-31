Swift AI Sets Speed Record in Autonomous Drone Racing

A fully autonomous flight AI named Swift has achieved a new milestone in the world of first-person view (FPV) drone racing. Developed by researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, Swift has outperformed human pilots and set the fastest time on a racetrack.

The team led by PhD student Elia Kaufmann utilized a combination of deep reinforcement learning (RL) in simulation and real-world data collection to train the AI. According to a research paper published in Nature, achieving professional-level performance with an autonomous drone is challenging due to the need for the robot to fly at its physical limits while accurately estimating its speed and location using onboard sensors.

Swift uses a combination of learning-based and traditional algorithms to map sensory readings to control commands. This includes an observation policy that condenses high-dimensional visual and inertial information into a low-dimensional encoding, as well as a control policy that translates the encoding into drone commands.

The researchers believe that this achievement marks a significant milestone for robotics and machine intelligence. They also suggest that the development of hybrid learning-based solutions can be applied to other physical systems such as autonomous ground vehicles, aircraft, and personal robots.

However, further developments are required to fully realize the potential of autonomous drone racing. Guido de Croon, professor of aerospace engineering at the Delft University of Technology, emphasized that real-world drone races take place in diverse environments with external disturbances such as wind, changing light conditions, and other racing drones. Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for autonomous drones to outperform human pilots consistently.

Despite the current limitations, experts believe that the rapid sensing capabilities of drones could eventually lead to faster autonomous drone races, where drones compete against each other. This development would continue to push the boundaries of this technology in various applications.

Sources: Nature, Research Paper