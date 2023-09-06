The Rise of the Digital Cold War: The Battle for Technological Dominance

The world is witnessing the emergence of a new era marked by increased nationalism and geopolitical competition. This shift has brought about “re-globalization,” a process through which certain critical sectors become decoupled from the global economic system. One of the most significant areas impacted by this trend is the technology ecosystem, which is now splitting into two spheres dictated by the United States and China, the world’s two economic powerhouses. This division has set the stage for what is being referred to as the “Digital Cold War.”

The Digital Cold War is an economic war where technological innovations will determine geopolitical prowess. The most decisive technology in this arena is artificial intelligence (AI). AI has the potential to radically transform society and will be the driving force in this competition. Its applications across public and private sectors will shape its impact. To ensure that democratic nations stay ahead, they must prioritize collaboration and transformation over competition and disruption.

While some claim that globalization is dead, this view is misguided. Instead, the system is becoming more complicated, with trade being rerouted rather than completely shut down. Most commercial industries will remain open and global, but critical sectors will turn towards localized supply chains. This trend was initiated by China’s “Made in China” plan, which prioritized national resilience over market efficiency. China aims to outcompete the United States in critical areas such as high technology and achieve 70% self-sufficiency in critical technology by 2025. In response, the United States has implemented measures to retain technological supremacy, resulting in a bipolar high technology future.

The battle for AI dominance will likely lead to two distinct ecosystems. One will be associated with democracy, privacy, and individual rights, while the other will prioritize state control, information-flow restriction, and limits on openness. For democratic nations to prevail, they need to become market leaders in AI. This requires international collaboration, especially among democracies and defenders of the rules-based order.

In the past, the United States could innovate on a technology, and other countries would adopt it. However, AI’s societal transformation capabilities necessitate a new kind of collaboration across stakeholders. The power of AI depends not only on computing capabilities but also on the amount of aggregated data it receives. Data localization policies have hindered cross-border collaboration, limiting the potential of AI. To unlock the world’s capacity and maximize the potential of AI, collaboration must extend beyond national borders.

Furthermore, the capital requirements for AI investments are substantial, making it difficult for any single country to succeed on its own. International coordination is crucial in order to compete against Chinese AI systems effectively. China’s size, centralized government, and extensive digitization give it the potential to develop a comprehensive AI model that surpasses those of democratic nations. Without coordination, China’s models could outcompete and leapfrog capabilities in the West.

In conclusion, the rise of the Digital Cold War signals a new era of increased competition for technological dominance. AI will be the key battleground, and international collaboration is essential for democratic nations to succeed. By prioritizing collaboration, openness, and individual rights, democratic nations can strive for AI leadership and ensure the preservation of democratic values in the digital age.

