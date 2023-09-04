The Promise of Artificial Intelligence in Identifying and Understanding Phases of Matter

Identifying and understanding phases of matter in materials is a complex task due to strong electron interactions and external influences such as impurities or deformations. These interactions can give rise to fascinating phenomena like magnetism and superconductivity. The interplay between nematicity (a preference for electrons to occupy states in a certain direction) and strain (sample deformation) is of particular interest, as both break the rotational symmetry of a system.

In recent years, data-driven approaches using artificial intelligence (AI) have been explored to analyze and process the increasing amount of experimental data. Can AI contribute to identifying anisotropies caused by strain or interactions? Can it extract more information from the data than a physicist’s trained eye? In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrate that AI can indeed help in understanding the relation between strain and nematicity in materials.

Nematicity has been observed in moiré systems, such as twisted bilayer graphene. These systems consist of stacked layers of graphene with a relative twist between them. The local density of states (LDOS) obtained through scanning tunneling microscopy experiments reveals how electrons organize themselves in these systems. By changing the potential bias, the electrons reorganize themselves according to a certain filling, corresponding to different phases of matter. Nematicity can be observed as unique stripes over the LDOS images, and its presence can be confirmed by rotating the images.

AI algorithms can analyze these experimental images and identify the presence of nematicity, distinguishing it from sample deformations. They can also provide insights into the fundamental microscopic theories of nematicity and potentially uncover new physical properties of materials. The use of AI in understanding phases of matter holds promise for advancing our knowledge in condensed matter physics and materials science.

