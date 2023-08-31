CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Ends Pixel Pass Subscription, Frustrating Subscribers

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Google has unexpectedly announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Pass subscription service, which was introduced with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. The Pixel Pass offered a monthly subscription that included bundled Google services, device protection, and a smartphone upgrade every two years. However, after operating for 22 months, Google has decided to discontinue the service, leaving many subscribers disappointed as they were expecting an upgrade.

The company’s support page states, “Beginning August 29, 2023, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal.” Although Google has provided a series of FAQs on its support page, the reasons for discontinuing the service remain unclear. Many speculate that this decision was likely due to cost-effectiveness for the company.

Despite canceling the Pixel Pass, Google has fulfilled the remaining promises associated with the subscription. The pass allowed US users to pay off the initial smartphone cost from carriers using the subscription fee. Additionally, subscribers received a discounted rate for Google’s bundled services such as Google Play Music and YouTube Premium. The pricing for the Pixel Pass was $45 for the Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Although users can still upgrade to the new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro after 24 months, they will no longer have access to the pass and its accompanying benefits. Google’s support page explains that consumers can still take advantage of 0 percent APR financing through the Google Store or Google Fi, but they will not be eligible for an upgrade while maintaining the pass.

Subscribers have expressed frustration over the timing and consequences of this announcement. Some were eagerly anticipating an upgrade to the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, while others were disappointed to lose their grandfathered rate for Google Play Music, which was a benefit of the Pixel Pass. In response, Google is offering $100 to current Pixel Pass subscribers, which can be used towards their next Pixel device purchase within two years.

Sources: Google

Definitions:

Pixel Pass: A now-discontinued monthly subscription service offered by Google with the Pixel 6 series, which included bundled Google services, device protection, and a smartphone upgrade every two years.

