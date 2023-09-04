Exciting Design Changes and Features Expected for the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming iPhone 15 launch, particularly the Pro model, which is rumored to bring significant design changes and new features. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, here are seven major design changes expected for the iPhone 15 Pro that will set it apart from its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro.

First, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have a titanium build, which will make it tougher yet lighter. This upgrade not only enhances durability but also offers a sleek and modern look. However, it is speculated that the Pro models may come at a higher price range compared to previous models.

Second, camera upgrades are expected, with larger lenses and a new periscope zoom exclusive to the Pro Max variant. These improvements promise enhanced photography and zoom capabilities.

Third, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to feature slightly curved edges, striking a balance between the sharp-edged iPhone 14 series and earlier iPhones’ more rounded designs. This change aims to improve comfort and grip for users.

Fourth, a significant departure from tradition, the physical mute switch might be replaced with a flexible, programmable solid-state action button. This innovation opens up possibilities for programming the button for other functions.

Fifth, Apple is rumored to adopt a USB-C charging port, aligning with the European Union’s universal charging standards mandate by 2024. This shift will offer faster charging options and increased compatibility with a wide range of devices, including Android ones.

Sixth, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to introduce two new color options: blue and gray. The gray variant might replace the gold variant seen in previous Pro models.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro is speculated to have thinner bezels, with the border shrinking to just 1.5mm. This change will further improve the device’s aesthetics and maximize the screen-to-body ratio.

Although these design changes and features are only speculations, they suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will make a substantial impact in the market. However, consumers should prepare for a potential increase in price compared to previous flagship models. The estimated price for the iPhone 15 Pro is $1099.

Apple is set to reveal all the exciting details about the iPhone 15 Pro at their upcoming event scheduled for September 12.

