The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for over three months now and has provided players with hours of exploration and adventure in the vast world of Hyrule. However, even after defeating the final boss, players are often reminded that there is still much left to complete.

The sheer size of Tears of the Kingdom means that pouring 50 hours into the main story is barely scratching the surface of what the game has to offer. Shrines, side quests, and the daunting task of finding all 1,000 Korok seeds make up a significant portion of the completion percentage.

It’s important to note that the displayed completion percentage only includes specific tasks. Discovering all shrines and Lightroots, visiting every named location, finding all Dragon Tears, and collecting all Korok Seeds contribute to reaching 100% completion.

However, achieving that triple-figure percentage is no easy feat. Many players, including the writers at Nintendo Life Towers, have yet to come close to reaching absolute completion. In fact, the completion percentage may not match up with the number of hours spent playing the game.

If you have beaten the main story, take a look at the completion percentage displayed on your map. Does it match your playtime, or do you still have a significant number of tasks left to complete? Share your completion percentage and what you still have left to do in the comments.

Polls have been conducted to gauge players’ completion percentages and hours spent playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Feel free to participate and see how you compare to other players.