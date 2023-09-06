The Outer Worlds 2: Maintaining a Unique Identity in the World of Sci-Fi RPGs

With the release of Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, attention has turned to another upcoming sci-fi RPG: The Outer Worlds 2. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the original game gained recognition for its excellent writing and a focus on quality over quantity. Now, as Starfield receives mixed reviews for its ambitious scale, fans are hoping that The Outer Worlds 2 will maintain its unique identity without feeling the need to match Starfield’s grandeur.

The Outer Worlds, despite being developed under the ownership of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, retained a smaller-scale feel as an AA game. Published by Private Division, the game showcased the effectiveness of strict parameters in maximizing creativity and quality. Each handcrafted location, quest, and character felt unique and influential, offering players a sense of agency and impactful decision-making.

While Starfield excelled in traditional RPG aspects such as character writing and narrative themes, its vast scope occasionally struggled to maintain a consistent level of quality. The promised gameplay hook of exploration on numerous planets often fell short, with many planets feeling barren and uninteresting. This unintentionally echoed the theme of humanity’s hubris and desire for growth at the cost of sustainability.

However, the flaws in Starfield’s scale have not dampened hopes for The Outer Worlds 2. Players are eagerly anticipating that the sequel will build upon the original’s strengths while polishing any rough edges, rather than expanding the content exponentially. The ambition of sequels to go bigger and bolder is ever-present, but fans hope that The Outer Worlds 2 will maintain a more intimate scope, offering impeccably detailed planets filled with entertaining and reactive content.

As both Starfield and The Outer Worlds carve out their distinct places in the sci-fi RPG genre under the same company, Obsidian Entertainment should not feel the need to chase Starfield’s ambition. The unique identity and charm of The Outer Worlds lie in its smaller scale and attention to detail. With the backing of Microsoft, The Outer Worlds 2 has the opportunity to shine while avoiding the pitfalls of a bloated and diluted experience.

In conclusion, The Outer Worlds 2 is highly anticipated by fans who appreciate its unique identity and hope for a continuation of the original’s strengths. While Starfield’s influence on future RPGs is undoubtedly present, The Outer Worlds 2 has the potential to remain a standout in the genre by focusing on quality over quantity and maintaining its distinct charm.

