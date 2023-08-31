Garena Launches Free Fire India in Partnership with Yotta Infrastructure

Singaporean online games developer Garena has announced the launch of Free Fire India, one of the top battle royale games that was banned by the Indian government in February last year due to national security concerns. The game will be available from September 5.

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group company, will support the Free Fire India game by providing cloud hosting infrastructure in India for storing and protecting user data. This partnership ensures that the game abides by local regulations and safeguards user privacy.

In addition to local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure, Free Fire India will also offer features and content specifically developed for Indian users. Garena aims to provide a safe, healthy, and enjoyable gaming experience, and has included a range of features designed to promote these values.

The launch of Free Fire India demonstrates Garena’s commitment to the Indian market and the potential it holds for the mobile gaming and esports industry. The company is investing in localizing and developing the esports ecosystem in India, with a vision of India becoming a global leader in this field. This move is supported by the High Commission of Singapore to India, H.E. Simon Wong, who recognizes the vibrancy of India’s mobile games and esports space.

Furthermore, Garena has announced cricket icon MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for Free Fire India. This collaboration aims to enhance the game’s popularity and engage the Indian gaming community. Garena has also revealed that the Free Fire India Esports Championships will be the first of many esports events and activities planned for the coming months.

Overall, Garena’s launch of Free Fire India in partnership with Yotta Infrastructure marks a significant milestone for the Indian gaming industry. With its focus on localization, data privacy, and safe gameplay, the game is set to capture the attention and enthusiasm of Indian gamers.

