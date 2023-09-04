Microsoft to Discontinue WordPad for Windows: What This Means for Users

Microsoft has recently announced its plans to discontinue WordPad for Windows, as part of its efforts to streamline its software offerings. This move follows a series of changes, including the discontinuation of Visual Studio for Mac and certain features in Microsoft Edge.

WordPad, which has been a part of the Windows ecosystem since Windows 95, will no longer receive updates and will ultimately be removed in a future release of the operating system. While Microsoft has not provided specific timelines for the removal of WordPad, it has recommended users to transition to Microsoft Word for rich text document extensions such as .doc and .rtf.

For users who prefer plain text documents in the .txt format, Microsoft suggests utilizing Notepad as an alternative. Despite the discontinuation of WordPad, users have various alternatives available to them for word processing.

WordPad holds historical significance as it replaced Microsoft Write as the default word processor bundled with Windows nearly three decades ago. However, it has become somewhat outdated compared to more robust software options.

Users seeking free word processing capabilities for rich text formats can utilize Office web apps available on the cloud. Alternatively, those who prefer locally installed software can explore open-source office suites like LibreOffice. These solutions provide more modern and versatile functionalities compared to WordPad.

Microsoft’s decision to retire WordPad is aligned with its broader strategy of streamlining its software offerings and focusing on more modern and versatile solutions. While the impact of this decision on Windows users remains uncertain, there are several viable alternatives available to fulfill word processing needs.

