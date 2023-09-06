Apple iPhone 15 Launch: Preparing Apple Stores for the Latest iPhone Models

The Apple iPhone 15 launch is approaching, and Apple is making sure its stores are ready to accommodate the expected influx of customers. The highly anticipated Wonderlust event, scheduled for September 12, is set to unveil four new iPhone models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While there were initial rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra, it seems unlikely that it will be launched this year.

To meet the anticipated demand for the new iPhones, Apple is reportedly planning to update its stores immediately after the iPhone 15 is unveiled at the Wonderlust event. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may update its stores overnight on September 12, potentially making some devices available for purchase right after the launch. This could also indicate that Apple aims to display marketing materials for the iPhone 15 as soon as possible, given the current global slowdown in the smartphone industry.

Typically, Apple opens pre-orders for its new iPhone series on the Friday following the launch event, which would suggest that customers may be able to pre-order their desired iPhone 15 models on September 15. The new iPhones usually hit the shelves in Apple Stores one week after pre-orders begin, indicating that the iPhone 15 could start shipping on September 22.

However, there have been rumors suggesting potential delays, mainly for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. An equity analyst note mentioned by 9to5Mac suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may face a delay of up to 3-4 weeks due to issues with Sony’s supply of the new periscope camera sensor. Consequently, the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be pushed into October.

It is important to note that the information provided above is based on unofficial reports. The official confirmation from Apple, which is expected to occur at the scheduled September 12 event, will provide accurate details about the iPhone 15 series.

