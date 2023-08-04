CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Halo Infinite: A Rediscovery of Nostalgia

Aug 4, 2023
Halo Infinite, the latest game from 343 Industries, initially faced a rocky launch and a lack of new maps, which led to a sense of stagnation over the past two years. However, in February of this year, 343 reached out to their community and introduced new maps to spice things up. This effort continued with the introduction of the Squad Battle playlist last month.

The Squad Battle playlist, introduced in July 2023, offers a blend of the chaotic 12v12 Big Team Battle matches and the more intense 4v4 face-offs. These 8v8 games feature maps created by the Halo community, but more importantly, all of the maps are from old Halo games. The inclusion of iconic maps like Valhalla has generated excitement among nostalgic Halo fans.

For players like me, who had fallen off of Halo Infinite, the Squad Battle playlist provided a nostalgic experience. Returning to Valhalla felt like a trip back in time, with its evergreen trees, ankle-deep water, and futuristic structures. The familiarity of the classic Halo 3 map combined with the rock-solid gunplay of Halo Infinite created the best Halo Infinite experience yet. New weapons like the Commando added a fresh twist, allowing players to engage in long-range combat while still being effective in close quarters.

The experience continued on the Halo 4 map, Exile, which featured a downed UNSC ship. The abundance of vehicles and hidden spots for enemies made for an exhilarating gameplay experience. Whether flying a Banshee or engaging in intense firefights, the nostalgia and excitement were palpable.

Perhaps the appeal of Halo Infinite lies in the power of nostalgia. The game itself has always had strong gameplay mechanics and open maps, but the inclusion of familiar maps brings back fond memories and reminds players of the game’s inherent greatness. Rediscovering these maps in Halo Infinite has rekindled a passion for the game and serves as a testament to its enduring appeal.

By Mampho Brescia

