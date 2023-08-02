Nintendo Resumes Online Play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U

Nintendo has announced that online play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U will be resumed on August 3rd, 2023. This comes after the games were taken offline due to a severe vulnerability called ‘ENLBufferPwn’, which allowed attackers to gain remote control access to players’ consoles.

The vulnerability has now been fixed, and Nintendo is bringing the games back online. However, the company has stated that if any further issues arise, they may discontinue the online service altogether.

Other games affected by this vulnerability include Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, all issues with these games have been resolved.

The exploit involved attackers remotely executing a return-oriented programming (ROP) payload, which installed custom firmware on the victim console and provided access to sensitive information. This could be done in less than a minute during online sessions.

While the downtime may have been frustrating for players, it is a necessary measure to prevent remote information theft. Players can now enjoy these Wii U titles online again.

Let us know in the comments if you will be returning to play Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, or if you have left these games untouched.