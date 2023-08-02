CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Nintendo Resumes Online Play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Nintendo Resumes Online Play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U

Nintendo has announced that online play for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U will be resumed on August 3rd, 2023. This comes after the games were taken offline due to a severe vulnerability called ‘ENLBufferPwn’, which allowed attackers to gain remote control access to players’ consoles.

The vulnerability has now been fixed, and Nintendo is bringing the games back online. However, the company has stated that if any further issues arise, they may discontinue the online service altogether.

Other games affected by this vulnerability include Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, all issues with these games have been resolved.

The exploit involved attackers remotely executing a return-oriented programming (ROP) payload, which installed custom firmware on the victim console and provided access to sensitive information. This could be done in less than a minute during online sessions.

While the downtime may have been frustrating for players, it is a necessary measure to prevent remote information theft. Players can now enjoy these Wii U titles online again.

Let us know in the comments if you will be returning to play Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, or if you have left these games untouched.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Lower Demand Expected for iPhone 15 Series, Predicts Analyst

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Exploring the Future of Global Mobile Location-Based Services: Trends and Opportunities

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Ariane 6 Test: Progress and Challenges

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Harnessing the Power of AI in Design Thinking

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Consumers Concerned About Misinformation from AI Tools

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments