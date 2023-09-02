Microsoft Plans to Deprecate WordPad in Future Windows Update

Microsoft has announced its plan to deprecate WordPad, the basic word processor and document editor that has been installed by default on Windows computers since the launch of Windows 95. The company did not provide a specific timing for the change. Instead, it recommends that users turn to Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf, and to Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.

WordPad has been offered as an optional feature since the Windows 10 Insider Build 19551, allowing users to uninstall it through the “Optional features” control panel. Microsoft has not announced any plans for users to continue accessing WordPad, stating that the software is no longer being updated.

This move by Microsoft follows its recent announcement to remove support for Cortana in Windows. While Cortana will still be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms, the company has not made any similar arrangements for WordPad.

Overall, this decision indicates a shift towards emphasizing Microsoft Word as the primary word processing software for Windows users. With WordPad being deprecated, users are encouraged to consider upgrading to Microsoft 365, which requires an annual or monthly subscription.

As Microsoft continues to update and improve its software offerings, it is important for users to stay informed about changes and consider the most suitable options for their document editing needs.

Sources:

– Bleeping Computer: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/microsoft-plans-to-remove-wordpad-from-windows-11/

– PCMag: https://www.pcmag.com/news/microsoft-to-remove-cortana-from-windows-10