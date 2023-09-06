Air Force Develops Digital Security Platform for Data Consolidation and Processing

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has developed a digital security enterprise platform called the Security Enterprise Communication and User Reporting Environment (SECURE). This platform has shown promise in streamlining data consolidation and processing, while also safeguarding classified information for the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

SECURE helps the command accurately track foreign travel and contacts to ensure that employees with security clearances comply with reporting requirements. It follows the Director of National Intelligence’s Security Agent Directive on reporting requirements for employees in sensitive positions or those with access to classified data.

The SECURE platform allows users at all levels to input data from multiple systems into one consolidated platform. This consolidation provides an enterprise risk picture, enabling more effective decision-making and monitoring.

After a successful pilot at USAFE-AFAFRICA, the Air Force plans to test two more SECURE modules in early 2022. The goal is to maximize the platform’s potential as an alternative to manual processing of personnel monitoring.

This digital security platform offers significant benefits for the Air Force. It improves efficiency by streamlining data consolidation and processing, reducing the need for manual intervention. Additionally, SECURE safeguards classified information, ensuring compliance with reporting requirements and protecting national security.

Overall, the development and implementation of SECURE demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced data management and security. By adopting digital solutions like SECURE, the Air Force is able to optimize its operations and protect critical information.

