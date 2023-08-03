Choosing Your Play Style in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the PC release of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) just hours away, it’s time to finalize your play style. While you can change your class at any time, romancing and building relationships with companions can complicate things. First impressions are important, just like in real-life relationships. Let’s go over some basics before we get to the main rule.

In BG3, playable characters can find love with anyone, regardless of gender, race, species, or class. However, there are two types of characters you can’t romance, even if you’re romancing in real life. According to Larian Studios, the game’s developer, the seven pre-made, playable characters cannot romance each other. However, they may develop relationships with other characters who join your party later in the game.

Romancing is a bonus in the game, but it affects the overall gameplay. The alignment of your character is crucial in determining how relationships develop. Each character has their own alignment and interests, which influence their reactions to your actions. They will approve or disapprove of your choices, including dialogue, side-quests, and combat decisions.

For example, if your character is morally righteous, characters like Astarion may not like you. If you plan on performing heroic deeds, it’s best to leave Astarion at camp or keep him away from the action. Astarion and Lae’zel both prefer similar dark personalities. However, Lae’zel is committed to duty, while Shadowheart is openly anti-Gith. Relationships with these characters can be complex and intertwined.

Currently, there are up to 10 options of companions who can join your party of up to four people. Online guides can help you understand the alignment of characters and win their favor, but they may contain spoilers. It’s more enjoyable to learn about their personalities, likes, and dislikes as you progress through the game. Remember to listen to your companions and be considerate, but don’t appear desperate. Stay true to your character and compromise with your companions.

Some characters in the game may be open to polyamory, but make sure your primary romancing partner is open to it as well. Opening up to another character without their consent may cause trouble. Understanding and communicating with the characters will give you a better idea of how they will respond to various situations, whether it’s romance or key parts of the game’s narrative.

Remember, while romancing is fun, it should not be the primary focus of the game. Stay true to yourself and enjoy the journey with your companions in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.