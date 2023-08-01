Scientists Making Progress in Creating AI That Can Mimic Human Learning

Scientists at Ohio State University have made significant progress in their efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) that can mimic human learning. At a recent machine learning conference in Honolulu, the researchers showcased their analysis of a process known as “continual learning,” which enables a computer to continuously acquire new skills without erasing previous knowledge. This concept closely resembles how humans build upon their prior experiences to learn new things.

The research team discovered that artificial neural networks often suffer from “catastrophic forgetting,” wherein they lose information from earlier training as they take on new tasks. This poses a challenge as AI systems become increasingly relied upon, especially in areas like autonomous driving.

Ness Shroff, a professor of computer science and engineering and Ohio Eminent Scholar, emphasized the importance of AI systems not forgetting the lessons they’ve already learned, as it is crucial for their safety and the safety of others. The researchers found that akin to humans, artificial networks retain information better when trained on diverse, dissimilar tasks rather than those with similar features. Teaching an algorithm various tasks early on expands its ability to absorb new information.

Shroff stated that their work paves the way for intelligent machines capable of learning and adapting just like humans, ushering in a new era of AI development. This advancement could lead to faster scaling and adaptation of algorithms in evolving environments.

The Ohio State University study was one among many presentations at the International Conference on Machine Learning. The conference also featured research by an MIT team, which developed a technique to disrupt the creation of deepfake images by injecting small disruptive bits of code into source images.

Google, a major sponsor of the event, highlighted its AI and machine learning research featured in over 80 scientific papers presented at the conference. These papers focused on various contributions, including advancements in protein modeling, fusion science, and the development of new robotics and video generation models.

Shakir Mohamed, the director for science, technology, and society at Google DeepMind, delivered a keynote speech on the role of machine learning in guiding social purposes. He emphasized the potential of machine learning to tackle significant challenges and advance society, particularly in fields like healthcare and climate change.

This progress in creating AI that mimics human learning showcases the potential for developing intelligent machines capable of continual adaptation and learning.