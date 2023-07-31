Scientists Make Progress in Developing Lifelong Learning AI

Scientists at Ohio State University have made significant progress in creating artificial intelligence (AI) that can mimic human learning. At a recent machine learning conference, researchers revealed their analysis of a process called “continual learning,” which allows a computer to continuously acquire new skills while retaining previous knowledge, similar to how humans build upon past experiences.

One of the challenges they identified is “catastrophic forgetting,” where artificial neural networks lose information from previous training as they learn new tasks. This poses a safety issue as society increasingly relies on AI systems, such as self-driving cars, that need to retain previously learned lessons.

The study found that, like humans, artificial networks better retain information when trained on diverse and dissimilar tasks rather than ones that share similar features. Early exposure to varied tasks expands the algorithm’s capacity to absorb new information, bringing scientists closer to developing AI that exhibits lifelong, human-like learning abilities.

This breakthrough could lead to faster scalability and adaptability of algorithms to evolving environments. It also highlights the potential for a new era of intelligent machines that can learn and adapt like humans.

In addition to the Ohio State University research, the machine learning conference featured other notable work. Researchers at MIT presented a technique that disrupts the creation of deepfake images by injecting disruptive code into source images. Tech giant Google showcased its AI and machine learning research in over 80 scientific papers, covering areas such as 3-D protein modeling, fusion science, robotics, and video generation.

The conference also emphasized the importance of developing AI that benefits all people. Shakir Mohamed, the director for science, technology, and society at Google DeepMind, delivered a keynote speech on guiding machine learning with social purpose.

The progress made in developing lifelong learning AI holds great potential for addressing major challenges in various fields, including healthcare and climate change. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, the development of AI can benefit society as a whole.