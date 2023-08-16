Adobe Express Introduces AI-Powered Features for Content Creation

Adobe Express, a cloud-based design platform, is rolling out its latest AI-powered features to make content creation more accessible for users without professional design experience. The platform, formerly known as Adobe Spark, offers templates for creating social graphics, posters, editing videos, decorating PDFs, and more. The latest version of Adobe Express is now available for free on desktop web, with plans to launch the mobile version soon.

Users can generate custom text and image effects to use in marketing materials, along with a library of existing assets. The AI features of Adobe Express have been in development since June of this year and now allow users to create custom images and text effects using text prompts in over 100 languages. The latest version also includes quick actions like automatic background removal and the ability to use audio for simple character animations.

While Adobe Express may be considered playing catch-up to competitors like Canva, which has been offering AI-powered features since 2019, the platform provides a user-friendly alternative to more complex image editing software like Adobe Photoshop. Although the generative features in Adobe Express may not be as advanced as those in Photoshop, Adobe assures users that their Firefly AI model is commercially safe, as it has been trained solely on Adobe-owned content.

In addition to the free version, Adobe Express offers a Premium plan for $9.99 per month, which unlocks additional premium features and assets. Existing Creative Cloud members also receive the Premium plan at no extra cost. For larger teams requiring collaborative workflows, Adobe Express offers an enterprise tier.

Overall, Adobe Express provides a convenient and accessible solution for users to create visually appealing content for their social media and marketing needs.