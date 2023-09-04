CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Elevate Your Space with Affordable Philips Hue Smart Lighting

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
If you’re looking to transform the atmosphere of a room easily and affordably, smart lighting is the way to go. Woot is currently offering a selection of factory-reconditioned Philips Hue smart lights at discounted prices. The sale runs until September 10th, but be sure to act quickly as supplies are limited.

For those on a budget, the Philips Hue A19 two-pack starter kit is a great option. Priced at $43, this kit includes two Bluetooth A19 bulbs and the necessary Hue Bridge hub device. With the Hue Bridge, you’ll have app and voice command control over your lighting experience.

If you prefer color lighting, consider the four-pack of A19 smart bulbs. These bulbs offer a staggering 16 million different colors and are available for $140. While a separate Hue Hub is not included, it does allow you to make full use of the bulbs’ smart features.

To add ambient lighting to your home, the six-foot Bluetooth lightstrip base kit is a fantastic choice. Its flexibility makes it easy to install along furniture or countertops, and with 16 million color options, you can create the perfect atmosphere. The base kit is priced at $44, and a three-foot extension is available for just $15.

Other options in the sale include the Philips Hue Play two-pack light bar base kit for $80 and the Hue Ludere outdoor floodlight for $47. Whether you’re in need of bulbs, strip lights, or outdoor lights, there is something to suit your needs and customize your space.

Don’t miss out on these savings. Take advantage of this sale to elevate your space with affordable Philips Hue smart lighting.

