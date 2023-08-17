Acura Integra Type S ECU Tuning Unveils Increased Power

While analyzing the Integra Type S ECU, Hondata discovered that Acura had made several adjustments to the factory tune, resulting in increased power output. The Integra Type S and the Civic Type R share the same engine, turbocharger, gearbox, suspension, and ECU. However, Acura has calibrated the individual components of the Type S differently compared to its Honda sibling.

The changes made by Acura include a slight increase of two degrees in ignition timing under boost on average, a slightly leaner air/fuel ratio, and a higher torque limit. These modifications aim to enhance power output. Moreover, the knock threshold has been adjusted to allow for more aggressive ignition timing without compromising performance. Acura has also implemented a more aggressive throttle calibration, although this has not been officially acknowledged. These tweaks are believed to account for the additional five horsepower claimed by Acura for the Type S.

Notably, both the Integra Type S and the Type R use the same Bosch ECU, making the tuning process similar to that of European cars rather than Japanese cars. While this simplifies the process in some ways, it also adds complexity as Bosch ECUs operate based on a requested torque target. Nevertheless, the advantage is that the stock ECU is highly capable, easily tunable, and equipped with self-protection strategies, making it safe to modify.

Once both cars are tuned, they are expected to produce identical power levels. However, the slight power difference between the factory settings of the Type S and Type R can be attributed to Acura’s adjustments. These adjustments have effectively added a touch of performance to the Integra Type S.

