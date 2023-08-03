Activision Teases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveal for Next Week

Activision has recently hinted at a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-related reveal coming up next week. This playful tease suggests that the next Call of Duty installment will be another Modern Warfare game, despite the previous release in 2022 being titled Modern Warfare II. However, it’s not surprising for those following the Call of Duty franchise, as leaks have already surfaced regarding this year’s release, including on Monster energy drink packaging.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account shared a tweet featuring fake key art and the message, “We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week.” This tweet pokes fun at the leaked information about Modern Warfare III before its official announcement. It coincides with a recent blog post for Modern Warfare II Season 5, which stated that the next Call of Duty game would be revealed through a special event within the game.

According to the blog post, players can join the ranks of Shadow Company in Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. They must take on the Konni forces and eliminate the chemical weapon threat. The post advises gamers to stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more information about the upcoming reveal.

Although the exact details of the reveal remain uncertain, it is expected to take place next week. Notably, this announcement contradicts earlier reports from last year which suggested that Call of Duty would skip 2023.

In the meantime, players can also look forward to the addition of Lara Croft, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage to Modern Warfare II and Warzone. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Sony has signed a 10-year agreement with Microsoft to ensure that Call of Duty will continue to be available on PlayStation.

