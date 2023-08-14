CityLife

Activision Confirms Modern Warfare 3 as a Full Premium Release

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 14, 2023
Activision has officially confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is not just an expansion for Modern Warfare 2 (MW2), but a full-fledged, premium Call of Duty title. Earlier rumors had suggested that MW3 would be an expansion for MW2, breaking the tradition of yearly premium releases for the franchise.

Speculations about the scope of this year’s Call of Duty release started after the cycle of MW2 concluded last year. Reports indicated that the game might skip a premium annual launch and instead be released as an expansion for MW2. However, new reports emerged suggesting that the project evolved into a standalone release.

Activision has now put an end to the rumors by stating that MW3 is indeed a premium release. The game will be priced at $70 USD, and there will be no upgrade price available. This clarification comes after confusion arose due to a Steam listing that categorized MW3 as an add-on instead of a standalone release.

While Activision’s statement confirms MW3’s status as a premium title, players will ultimately judge its value proposition when it launches on November 10. Until then, it is advisable to approach the situation with some skepticism.

