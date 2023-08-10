Who is Makarov and Why are Call of Duty Fans Excited?

Vladimir Makarov is a well-known character in the Call of Duty video game series, specifically in the Modern Warfare franchise. He is the primary antagonist and leads an extremist group that is connected to another key figure named Imran Zakhaev.

Throughout the games, Makarov is portrayed as the main villain in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a villain in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the main adversary in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. He also briefly appears in Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Makarov is notorious for his ruthless strategies and involvement in various acts of terrorism. He manipulates events from behind the scenes and is responsible for causing major conflicts, including World War 3. His willingness to sacrifice lives for his objectives is a defining characteristic, and he even betrays his only known friend, Yuri, to further his goals.

One of the driving forces behind Makarov’s actions is his grudge against John Price and Soap (John “Soap” MacTavish). He blames them for the death of Imran Zakhaev, a key figure in his organization. Newspaper clippings found in Makarov’s hideout highlight his responsibility for terrorist attacks in London and Moscow, as part of his plan to overthrow the controlling Ultranationalist Party in Russia.

Call of Duty players who are familiar with the original Modern Warfare 3 will be excited to see Makarov’s return in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign. More details about the villain are expected to be revealed during the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event on August 17th.

Makarov’s presence and reputation within the Call of Duty universe have made him a significant figure among veteran fans of the game. With his brutal tactics and unforgettable role in the storyline, his appearance in the Makarov Reveal Trailer has generated excitement and anticipation for the upcoming game.