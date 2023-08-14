The Status of Modern Warfare III: A Full, Premium Release

The Call of Duty community has recently been engaged in a discussion about the upcoming release of Modern Warfare III, scheduled for November 10th. Initially, it was believed that there would not be a new installment in the series for 2023. However, when news of Call of Duty 2023 emerged, it was speculated to be nothing more than a DLC add-on for 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

Recently, Activision communicated with CharlieIntel and shared the information on Twitter to clarify that Modern Warfare 3 is indeed a full, premium release. Consequently, it will come with the expected price tag of $70. While fans may be skeptical or view this as a marketing tactic, they will have to wait until the release in three months to determine the extent of the game’s content.

According to Activision, Modern Warfare III is not an expansion and there will be no discounted upgrade price for users transitioning from Modern Warfare 2. These concerns about DLC arose when it was revealed that players will be able to transfer their unlocked items and progress from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3, including bundles, weapon challenges, operators, and achievements.

The full reveal of Modern Warfare 3 is set to take place on August 17th through an in-game event in Call of Duty Warzone.

For more information on insider gaming news, you can check out our coverage of the elements in the code of MW3 that suggest it may resemble an expansion of MW2.