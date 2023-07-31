Hasbro Wants Activision Blizzard to Bring Back Transformers Games, but They’re Lost

Toy giant Hasbro has expressed its desire for Activision Blizzard to make its Transformers games available again for purchase. However, it appears that the games have been lost by the publisher.

Previously, Activision Blizzard’s Transformers games were accessible on various digital platforms, but they were removed when Hasbro’s licensing agreement with the publisher expired in 2018.

In response to a question from fan community website Transformer World 2005 about the possibility of re-releasing games from the Xbox 360 era following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Hasbro disclosed that the hard drives containing the games have been misplaced by the publisher.

A member of the Hasbro team expressed frustration, stating, “When a company eats a company that eats a company, things get lost, and that’s very frustrating.”

With Microsoft and Xbox now part of the equation, there is hope that during the deal’s progression, the archives and every hard drive will be thoroughly searched to locate these games, as they could easily be added to the Game Pass subscription service.

The absence of these games has had an impact on the development of Hasbro’s Gamer Edition Transformer line, which features toys inspired by the games. Due to the missing games, Hasbro had to resort to using older platforms and had difficulty finding certain deco details.

Hasbro still has access to some game assets but had to gather games like War for Cybertron themselves. According to the company, Activision kept sending concept art instead of the actual games, which was not what they wanted. Consequently, they resorted to booting up an old computer and extracting the necessary assets from there.

