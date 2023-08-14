Activision Announces Pricing Details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Activision has confirmed that the upcoming game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will be priced as a premium release. The publisher stated that the game will be sold at $70 USD, aligning with previous conference calls where Activision Blizzard discussed its pricing strategy.

Activision officially announced the game last week, following a series of leaks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The game was initially planned as a major expansion for 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, but it evolved into a full game during development.

According to sources familiar with the project, Activision aimed to create a game that would feel like a standalone release while also serving as an extension of Modern Warfare 2. The company recently revealed that players will be able to carry over most of their collected content from Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3.

Activision has scheduled a Call of Duty: Warzone event on August 17 at 10.30am PT / 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST 7.30 CEST, where it plans to officially showcase and provide more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.